XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Insider Activity at XOMA
In other XOMA news, CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $157,134 over the last three months.
XOMA Stock Up 1.3 %
XOMAO opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. XOMA has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $25.52.
XOMA Dividend Announcement
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
