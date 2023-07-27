Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.99. Xtreme Drilling shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.

