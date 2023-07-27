Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Down 33.9% in July

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Xunlei Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.36. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xunlei by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading

