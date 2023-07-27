Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Yotta Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Free Report) by 3,243.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778,400 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTAR opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Yotta Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.