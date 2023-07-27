Yunhong CTI (CTIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%.
Yunhong CTI Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
