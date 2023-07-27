Yunhong CTI (CTIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%.

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Free Report ) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

