Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iron Mountain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Shares of IRM opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $62.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.