Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.1 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $141.82 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

