Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

