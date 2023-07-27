ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIVO Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Up 5.3 %

ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.