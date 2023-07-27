Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,422,000 after buying an additional 251,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after acquiring an additional 82,339 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,390,000 after acquiring an additional 83,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,016. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

