Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total transaction of $1,819,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,565 shares in the company, valued at $43,304,634.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock worth $10,063,461. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

