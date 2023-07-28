11,133 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 191,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UJAN opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.