1,753 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Park National by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 25.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 78.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park National news, Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park National Price Performance

NYSE PRK opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.73. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $151.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.79.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.06). Park National had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.98 million. Analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

