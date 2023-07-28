19,398 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RENEU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth $4,509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $195,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENEU opened at $10.74 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

