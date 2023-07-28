2,500 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 912,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,008 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 789,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,700,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the period.

RNP opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

