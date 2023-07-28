2,599 Shares in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

