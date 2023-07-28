2,923 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

ACHC opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

