3,602 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,670,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,739,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,135,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,595. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

