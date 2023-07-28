3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $318.28

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.28 ($4.08) and traded as low as GBX 309.95 ($3.97). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 1,292,382 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 310.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.
3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.
