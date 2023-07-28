3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $318.28

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.28 ($4.08) and traded as low as GBX 309.95 ($3.97). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 1,292,382 shares changing hands.

3i Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 310.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

3i Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Laing purchased 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £24,988.85 ($32,041.10). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

