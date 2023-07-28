6,911 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
