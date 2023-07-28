7,118 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $49.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

