a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Up 5.3%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 198,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 247,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 32.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Summit Partners L P boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 71,069,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 585,353 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.