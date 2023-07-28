A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $71,955,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after buying an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

