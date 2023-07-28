AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

