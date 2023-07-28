ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.03 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.