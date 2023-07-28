ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in July

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,328,100 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 1,742,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

