ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in July

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,328,100 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 1,742,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $17.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
