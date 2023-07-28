Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accor to €37.90 ($42.11) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $7.44 on Friday. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

