ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,083,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 539,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after acquiring an additional 530,954 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

