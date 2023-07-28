ACM Research (ACMR) to Release Earnings on Friday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACM Research Stock Up 0.7 %

ACM Research stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $741.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

