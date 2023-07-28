Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNM opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

