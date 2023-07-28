ACV Auctions’ (ACVA) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACVA. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.93.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.36. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $93,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $93,376.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,624,382 shares of company stock worth $76,723,895 over the last ninety days. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,260,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,462,000 after purchasing an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,314,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,695,000 after buying an additional 213,799 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

