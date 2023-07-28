Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80.

On Thursday, May 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.05.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

