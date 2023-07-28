Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADEVF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adevinta ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

