adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.13.

adidas Stock Up 0.5 %

ADDYY stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $101.85.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2439 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.10%.

Institutional Trading of adidas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 356.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the first quarter valued at about $7,187,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

