Advantage Solutions (ADV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADV opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 22,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $42,172.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 513,068 shares in the company, valued at $974,829.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 22,196 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $42,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,829.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 24,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,133.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 349,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,594.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 255,436 shares of company stock worth $431,198 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 31.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22,887.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

