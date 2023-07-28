Advisory Services & Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

