Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Down 0.4%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,696.61 and last traded at $1,696.61. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,703.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADYYF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,682.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,575.90.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

