Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.90 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.68.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.