Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aeglea BioTherapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.