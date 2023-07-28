Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

