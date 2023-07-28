Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $161.57, but opened at $155.31. Affiliated Managers Group shares last traded at $139.97, with a volume of 314,239 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 740,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.