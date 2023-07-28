Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $88.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

