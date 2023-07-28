Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

AGYS stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 67.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

