AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

