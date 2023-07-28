Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,652.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,865,652.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,570 shares of company stock worth $400,592 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

