Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $383.00 to $415.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Align Technology traded as high as $413.20 and last traded at $408.62, with a volume of 530496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $339.85.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.
Insider Transactions at Align Technology
In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Align Technology
Align Technology Stock Up 13.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.31.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Align Technology
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.