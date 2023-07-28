Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 17,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 32,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALYA has been the topic of several research reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cormark upped their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Alithya Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Articles

