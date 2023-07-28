Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.