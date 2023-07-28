Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after buying an additional 2,436,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,415,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

