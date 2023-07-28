Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

