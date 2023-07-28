Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $233.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $194.87 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $240,703,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after acquiring an additional 238,476 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 235,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

